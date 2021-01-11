Quantcast
Court considers scope of ‘lands’ definition in lawsuit over highway project

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 11, 2021 2:59 pm

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is considering what the Legislature meant by the word "lands" in a gas station owner's lawsuit over a highway-expansion project that negatively impacted its business.

