Worker shocked on Fond du Lac jobsite

A construction worker on a Fond du Lac jobsite suffered an electric shock on Monday, but waived off an ambulance after being treated at the scene.

According to a news release from the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a residential jobsite at about 8:15 a.m. Monday for a report that a construction worker had suffered an electrical shock.

The construction worker was shocked when a primary electrical line accidentally came in contact with a pole that he’d been holding onto, according to the fire department.

Fire and EMS crews responded to the incident and treated the man at the scene. He declined to be transported to a hospital.

A city building inspector and crews from Alliant Energy responded to the incident, according to the news release.