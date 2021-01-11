Young joins JP Cullen

Marissa Young, former residential portfolio manager at Urban Land Interests, has joined the JP Cullen team at the construction management and general contracting firm as director of Business Development.

Young has 10 years of strategic marketing and business development experience in the real estate industry. While at her previous positions, she cultivated client relationships and oversaw the creation of numerous marketing strategies aimed at increasing both commercial and residential clients.

In her new role at JP Cullen, she will focus her efforts on growing JP Cullen’s commercial and K-12 clients.