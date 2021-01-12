McMAHON integrates RW Management Group into offerings

McMahon Associates, an engineering and architectural firm, has fully integrated the municipal safety, administrative and consulting services of the company formerly known as RW Management Group into its McMAHON offerings. McMAHON acquired the company in January 2020 and the division will now be called McMAHON Public Safety and Municipal Management.

McMAHON Public Safety and Municipal Management is led by public safety manager Jeff Roemer, who has more than 30 years of experience in public safety and municipality administration.

Comprehensive services of McMAHON’s Public Safety and Municipal Management division include:

Emergency response plans

Security and emergency management

Comprehensive security assessments

Incident action plans

Management counsel (administrators, police, fire & EMS)

Building inspections

Department operational reviews

Policy & procedure analysis

Public safety equipment analysis

Response time analysis

Tactical training for law enforcement

Threat recognition & verbal de-escalation training

Active shooter reaction

Natural disaster response

Post-incident recovery and reunification plans

To learn more about McMAHON’s Public Safety and Municipal Management division, visit mcmgrp.com/expertise/ public-emergency-management.