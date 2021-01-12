McMAHON integrates RW Management Group into offerings

McMahon Associates, an engineering and architectural firm, has fully integrated the municipal safety, administrative and consulting services of the company formerly known as RW Management Group into its McMAHON offerings. McMAHON acquired the company in January 2020 and the division will now be called McMAHON Public Safety and Municipal Management.
McMAHON Public Safety and Municipal Management is led by public safety manager Jeff Roemer, who has more than 30 years of experience in public safety and municipality administration.
Comprehensive services of McMAHON’s Public Safety and Municipal Management division include:
- Emergency response plans
- Security and emergency management
- Comprehensive security assessments
- Incident action plans
- Management counsel (administrators, police, fire & EMS)
- Building inspections
- Department operational reviews
- Policy & procedure analysis
- Public safety equipment analysis
- Response time analysis
- Tactical training for law enforcement
- Threat recognition & verbal de-escalation training
- Active shooter reaction
- Natural disaster response
- Post-incident recovery and reunification plans
To learn more about McMAHON’s Public Safety and Municipal Management division, visit mcmgrp.com/expertise/ public-emergency-management.