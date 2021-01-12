The Boldt Co. names new VPs

The Boldt Co. has announced several executive level changes affecting regional and national leadership roles within the organization. The following individuals were promoted into the roles of vice president:

Jake Garro has been promoted to chief operating officer and executive vice president of Boldt’s Real Estate Group. Garro joined Boldt in 2011, specializing in outpatient real estate development and finance for not-for-profit health care organizations throughout the United States. He has also lead the organization’s diversification strategy into senior housing. He holds an MBA from Marquette University, is active with the Ronal McDonald House of Southeastern Wisconsin and serves on the board of directors of the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. He is based in the Milwaukee office.

Chris Buday has been promoted to vice president of planning/design/construction for Boldt’s Real Estate Group. Buday joined Boldt in 2015, having previously specialized in outpatient and inpatient health care real estate development throughout the United States. While serving as director of project management he led the development efforts for Boldt’s new senior living projects portfolio. He holds a engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati and volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America and the Mequon Thiensville School District. He is based in the Milwaukee office.