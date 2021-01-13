Bruno Henke, founder of Construction Supply & Erection, dies at 83

Bruno Henke, founder of the Germantown-based Construction Supply & Erection, died last week. He was 83.

After beginning his career in the construction industry in 1960, Henke founded CSE in 1980. He made the business into a notable contractor for metal wall-panel systems and structural steel. Under his watch, the company worked many prominent projects in the Milwaukee area, including Miller Park and Froedert Hospital.

Henke was active within the Milwaukee area’s construction industry as a member and executive with the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association of Milwaukee. In 2010, Marquette University’s College of Engineering recognized Henke as its Distinguished Alumnus of the year, a half-century after he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the school.

After retiring in 2003, Henke and his wife Mona traveled extensively. In 2014, he and his wife had an audience with Pope Francis on a pilgrimage to Rome with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and received his blessing.