Building Advantage starts campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccine

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 13, 2021 3:20 pm

The trade group Building Advantage is starting a public-awareness campaign to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and combat misinformation surrounding the virus.

