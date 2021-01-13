Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Performa’s Peters earns interior designer license

Performa’s Peters earns interior designer license

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 13, 2021 9:36 am

Erin Peters

Erin Peters

Performa Architect Erin Peters recently passed her final National Council for Interior Design Qualification exam and is now a licensed interior designer as well as a licensed architect.

Peters decided to pursue the licensure because she not only enjoys architecture but the integration of interiors in the projects with which she’s involved.

NCIDQ is a three-part exam developed and administered by the Council of Interior Design Qualification.

Peters is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a Master of Architecture and Bachelor of Science, Architecture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo