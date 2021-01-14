Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BUILDING BLOCKS: ABC Supply Stadium

BUILDING BLOCKS: ABC Supply Stadium

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires January 14, 2021 10:53 am

ABC Supply Stadium, named after the giant construction-supply company that has its headquarters in Beloit, will be the home of the Beloit Snappers. This Class A minor league team is an affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo