Weiher at Carmel Builders named NARI president

Louis Weiher, owner and president of Carmel Builders, has been named the latest president of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Weiher assumed the one-year term on Jan. 1 after serving other volunteer leadership roles with the organization. Weiher is a second-generation contractor who runs the company his father, Tom Weiher, founded in 1980.

Weiher is the first second-generation NARI Milwaukee president. His father, Tom Weiher, filled the post in 2009. Louis M. Weiher is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout.