Weiher at Carmel Builders named NARI president

Weiher at Carmel Builders named NARI president

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 14, 2021 9:36 am

Louis Weiher, owner and president of Carmel Builders, has been named the latest president of the Milwaukee chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

Weiher assumed the one-year term on Jan. 1 after serving other volunteer leadership roles with the organization. Weiher is a second-generation contractor who runs the company his father, Tom Weiher, founded in 1980.

Weiher is the first second-generation NARI Milwaukee president. His father, Tom Weiher, filled the post in 2009. Louis M. Weiher is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

