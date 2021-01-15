FDL’s Commonwealth names Schumacher, Ritchay firm presidents

Fond du Lac-based Commonwealth Companies has named Brent Schumacher president of the firm’s construction arm and David Ritchay president of its development entity.

Schumacher will lead Commonwealth Construction Corporation and Ritchay will serve as president of Commonwealth Development Corporation, the company recently announced. Both appointments started on January 1. Commonwealth Companies’ services include affordable-housing development, construction services, architectural design and property operations.

Schumacher joined Commonwealth in 2008 as a project manager and has over 30 years of experience in the construction and development industries. In his new role, he’ll oversee the firm’s project execution and finances and work to extend the company’s reach, among other responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Ritchay will lead Commonwealth Development Corp., the company’s development arm. He joined Commonwealth Companies in 2015 as its vice president of development, overseeing housing production. Ritchay has 17 years of experience in development and asset management.

“In 2018, Commonwealth merged with Mirus Partners (based in Middleton, WI) to build capacity and allow for us to groom and establish our next generation of leadership,” said Louie Lange III, principal and founder of the Commonwealth Companies. “This is a special opportunity to hand over the role of President of two of our entities to two individuals who have the same vision and values that have made this family of companies so successful.”