Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Hoffman wins $20.6M contract for I-94 work

Hoffman wins $20.6M contract for I-94 work

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 15, 2021 3:04 pm

Hoffman Construction was the low bidder for a $20.6 million project that was part of more than $100 million worth of work in the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's January letting.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo