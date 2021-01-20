Quantcast
AGC of Greater Milwaukee elects Mike Stern as 2021 president

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires January 20, 2021 3:07 pm

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee has elected Mike Stern, of Findorff, to serve as its 2021 president.

Stern was first elected to serve on the organization’s board of directors in 2018 and previously served on the executive committee of AGC’s Construction Leadership Council, a forum for future leaders in the industry.

As president of AGC of Greater Milwaukee, Stern will work to recruit members, lead the industry through the ongoing economic and public-health difficulties and work to develop the industry’s future workforce.

“Now more than ever we have to connect increasing the diversity and inclusion of our industry with the economic success of our member companies,” Stern said in a statement.

In addition to Stern’s election as President, Matthew Tadisch, of Selzer Ornst, will serve as the trade group’s Senior Vice President and Scott Heberlein of Mortenson will serve as the secretary/treasurer.

The 2021 AGC Board of Directors will include: Mike Abuls of CG.Schmidt; Shannon Metoxen of J.P. Cullen & Sons; Tim Just of Just Consulting; Rupert Kotze of Kotze Construction; Kevin O’Toole of Hunzinger Construction; Kimberley Wacker of Spancrete; Jose Sanchez of Sanchez Painting; and an advisory member, Christina Sladky of Hunzinger Construction.

 

