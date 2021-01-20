Quantcast
Biden charts new US direction, promises many Trump reversals

Biden charts new US direction, promises many Trump reversals

January 20, 2021

By BILL BARROW Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Stop. Stabilize. Then move — but in a vastly different direction. President-elect Joe Biden is pledging a new path for the nation after Donald Trump's four years in office. That starts with confronting a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans and extends to sweeping plans on health care, education, immigration ...



