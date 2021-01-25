Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Maiken Westphal named VP of Westphal & Co.

Maiken Westphal named VP of Westphal & Co.

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 25, 2021 9:17 am

Maiken Westphal

Maiken Westphal

Maiken Westphal has been named vice president of Madison-based Westphal & Co. She represents the fourth generation of the Westphal family to serve as an officer in the family’s electrical construction business.

Maiken is a 2009 graduate of UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. She began working for the company in college as a Summer Helper Electrician on construction projects in the Madison area and has been with the company full-time since 2012.

She has held the positions of estimator, project manager and project executive. As project executive, she leads the company’s operations in the Healthcare and Science & Technology markets. Since 2015, Maiken has been involved in the company’s Business Development and PreConstruction efforts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo