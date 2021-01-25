Quantcast
State favors new Madison site for $120M Wisconsin Historical Society museum

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 25, 2021 3:17 pm

A new $120 million museum for the Wisconsin Historical Society would occupy an entire block of Madison's East Washington Avenue instead of a previously selected site on Capitol Square, according to revised project plans.

