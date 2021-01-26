Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Biden administration considering new OSHA rules to stop COVID-19 spread

Biden administration considering new OSHA rules to stop COVID-19 spread

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 26, 2021 3:16 pm

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration may soon begin drafting a checklist for contractors to follow to keep workers safe from COVID-19 on the job, in an about-face from the agency's stance during the Trump administration.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo