Antoniewicz to retire as Spancrete’s president, COO

Spancrete has announced the retirement of Alan Antoniewicz, president and COO.

Antoniewicz has led the business for the past 12 years in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida and is set to retire on Feb. 1.

Since the beginning of his tenure at Spancrete, Antoniewicz developed business strategies that focused on the core business of precast concrete and driving profitable growth for the company. Day-to-day, Antoniewicz led the team to establish customer relationships, develop Spancrete products and equipment, and ensure safety and standards companywide — returning Spancrete as a leader in both the construction and precast concrete industries following the 2008 recession.

Antoniewicz leaves Spancrete with over 40 years of professional experience, with a background in multiple industries, including construction, mining, industrial and energy. Early in his career, he worked for Harnischfeger Corp., now known as Komatsu Mining, and Manitowoc Crane Group as general manager. He also spent time with Dresser, now known as GE Power and Water/Innio, as president of global operations.

Scott Bertschinger, who is currently executive vice president of Spancrete, will take over Antoniewicz’s position to lead the day-to-day business operations of Spancrete.

In retirement, Antoniewicz is looking forward to spending more time with family and continuing to serve the community with his various board positions, as well as other consulting and mentoring engagements.