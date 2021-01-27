WRTP/BIG STEP names new president, CEO

WRTP/Big Step has named Lindsay Blumer as its new president and CEO. Blumer brings years of experience in the non-profit realm with almost 20 years of experience in executive leadership, strategic planning, entrepreneurship social enterprise and innovation.

Blumer has worked as a community fellow with United Way of America designing community impact solutions, advising and developing state government advocacy and policy work in various appointed roles, advancing curricular and program design as assistant dean at Ripon College, creating collaborative community-based solutions as the executive director of a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention organization and developing entrepreneurial pathways at Marquette University.