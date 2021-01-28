Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / 1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee apartment fire

1 dead, another injured in Milwaukee apartment fire

By: Associated Press January 28, 2021 8:58 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — One person has died and another has been injured in an apartment building fire on Milwaukee’s near south side early Thursday, according to a battalion chief on the scene.

Battalion Chief Travis Jones tells WTMJ-TV that 30 to 40 tenants have been displaced by the fire on the third floor of the building.

Some residents stayed warm in a city bus while firefighters worked the scene just after midnight in single digit temperatures.

No firefighters were injured. The condition of the injured person was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo