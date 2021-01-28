Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Environmental groups sue PSC over change to Madison utility’s fixed charge

Environmental groups sue PSC over change to Madison utility’s fixed charge

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com January 28, 2021 2:07 pm

Two environmental groups are suing the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin over a settlement agreement that they say harms low-income customers and discourages energy-conservation efforts.

Tagged with:

About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo