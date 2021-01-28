Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Lewis joins Performa as IT Specialist

Lewis joins Performa as IT Specialist

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 28, 2021 12:28 pm

Mike Lewis

Mike Lewis

De Pere-based Performa has added Mike Lewis to its team as its new IT Support Specialist. In this role, he is responsible for maintaining all computer hardware, necessary system administration and support of all software applications.

He will also research, troubleshoot, install and resolve technical problems for the team. Lewis brings previous experience from Thrivent, where he was responsible for infrastructure monitoring and business application support.

He is a graduate of Fox Valley Technical College with an Associate of Applied Science-Computer Support Specialist and a Technical Diploma-IT Help Desk Support Specialist.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo