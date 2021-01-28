Lewis joins Performa as IT Specialist

De Pere-based Performa has added Mike Lewis to its team as its new IT Support Specialist. In this role, he is responsible for maintaining all computer hardware, necessary system administration and support of all software applications.

He will also research, troubleshoot, install and resolve technical problems for the team. Lewis brings previous experience from Thrivent, where he was responsible for infrastructure monitoring and business application support.

He is a graduate of Fox Valley Technical College with an Associate of Applied Science-Computer Support Specialist and a Technical Diploma-IT Help Desk Support Specialist.