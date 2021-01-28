Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / ON THE LEVEL: Antoniewicz helps industry embrace 3D design, innovation

ON THE LEVEL: Antoniewicz helps industry embrace 3D design, innovation

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com January 28, 2021 9:21 am

When Alan Antoniewicz first came to construction after decades in the mining and manufacturing industries, he was surprised to see how little use was being made of 3D modeling and similar technologies.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo