Selzer-Ornst hires Misko as VP, minority owner

Thor Misko has joined Selzer-Ornst Construction Co. as vice president of project development and minority owner.

In this new role, Misko will drive Selzer-Ornst’s technology implementations, strategic planning, business development and marketing efforts.

Misko is coming to Selzer-Ornst from the Kern Family Foundation, where he shepherded their entrepreneurial engineering program efforts to transform engineering at colleges and universities throughout the country since 2015.

Prior to the Kern Family Foundation, Misko was an executive with Project Lead The Way — the nation’s largest K-12 STEM education program, a director at Milwaukee School of Engineering and worked in various entrepreneurial and engineering fields and markets throughout the United States.

As a building systems engineer, he had the opportunity to work on a wide variety of projects in the health care, industrial, hospitality, entertainment and gaming sectors comprising nearly $1.5 billion in total constructed value.