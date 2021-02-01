Federal grant backs $1.5M of work at Madison’s City-County Building

Local officials announced the city of Madison and Dane County, along with the nonprofit group Slipstream, have won a nearly $1 million federal grant for work to windows and lighting in Madison’s City-County Building.

The U.S. Department of Energy grant will go toward the installation of triple-paned windows and an LED lighting system at the City-County Building in downtown Madison.

The project is expected to demonstrate expected energy savings from integrating the building’s lighting and HVAC systems. The project team would measure the building’s energy use before and after the installation to track its effectiveness.

Madison and Dane County are contributing about $500,000 in matching funds to complete the $1.5 million project. The work is expected to get underway in 2021 and wrap up in 2023.

“Dane County is excited to have this opportunity to explore next-generation energy efficiency technologies and further reduce our energy usage,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are always eager to share what we learn about energy savings with others local governments hoping to make improvements, and we look forward to carrying out this project at the City-County Building.”