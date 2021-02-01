Quantcast
Mead & Hunt’s Rathke elected to ACEC national board

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 1, 2021 9:30 am

John Rathke

John Rathke, principal and vice president of Mead & Hunt, has been elected to the ACEC National Board of Directors.

Rathke began his career with Mead & Hunt in 1992. He is a one of four new ACEC National Officers for 2021-2023 who were elected Jan. 15 and will take office at the 2021 Annual Convention.

The new chair-elect will be W. Art Barrett of Gannett Fleming (Maryland).

Also joining Rathke as new vice chairs will be Gary Hartong of The Wooten Co. (North Carolina) and Melvin Williams of S&ME (South Carolina).

