Clark Dietz announces leadership changes

Clark Dietz Inc. has elected Charles Craddock as chairman, president and CEO. John I. Boldt, who previously held the title of chairman, will retire on March 1. Jerry Payonk was re-elected executive vice president. Wesley Christmas was elected executive vice president. Mustafa Emir was re-elected secretary, and Sean Widener was elected treasurer.

Other members elected to the board include Jon Howaniec (vice president); Tonia Westphal, LEED AP; and Kevin Hetrick and Emily Basalla, CFM.

Boldt has spent 44 years in the engineering consulting industry, with the last 27 years at Clark Dietz. Charles Craddock, president and CEO, will assume the role of chairman of the board.

Clark Dietz has also announced the election of three new shareholders: Andrew Ashley, Seth Swartz and Heath Titzer.