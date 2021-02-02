ProHealth Care resumes work on paused $55M Mukwonago hospital

ProHealth Care is resuming work on a new hospital in Mukwonago after the project was put on-hold in April amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health system hit pause on the $55 million project in April, three months before the work was scheduled to wrap up, saying it needed to direct resources into fighting the coronavirus.

The project, which got underway in February 2019, calls for building a three-story hospital that would transform ProHealth’s medical campus in Mukwonago into a full hospital with 24 inpatient beds. ProHealth now expects work on the project to wrap up in late 2021 or early 2022.

Findorff is the lead contractor on the project, and the health system said last week that the project will resume as soon as crews and equipment can return to the site.

The remaining work on the hospital includes finishing inpatient rooms, surgical areas and a kitchen and installing equipment. A new main entrance was opened in December 2019 and a number of functions — such as an emergency department — continued to operate at the campus while construction was on hold.

In addition to Findorff’s work on the project, GRAEF, of Milwaukee, provided structural and civil-engineering and architecture services and Eppstein Uhen Architects, also of Milwaukee, designed the hospital itself.