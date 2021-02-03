What’s this? Cooperation at the state Capitol? More, please

The first big bipartisan proposal put forward in response to COVID-19 in nine months at the state Capitol deserved swift approval Tuesday.

Instead, the Republican-run Assembly tinkered with the details of the compromise, endangering its chances of being adopted.

The Democratic governor and the GOP-run Senate had agreed earlier this month to a solid package of health measures in response the deadly pandemic. The Senate voted 29-2 for the negotiated COVID-19 relief bill. Gov. Tony Evers quickly pledged to sign it, saying he was grateful to work with new Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

Neither side got everything it wanted. Yet the proposal is a needed dose of relief. Assembly Republicans should stop complicating the bipartisan deal.

The legislation that the Senate and governor agreed to would guarantee insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations under Medicaid and SeniorCare. It would encourage college students to volunteer for pandemic-related work. State agencies could seek up to $100 million.

The governor both got some of his priorities and accepted some Republican demands.

LeMahieu touted limited-liability protections for businesses, schools, governments and health providers that are seeking to avoid frivolous lawsuits related to the virus. The bill also continues to waive a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until spring. Evers had wanted the waiver extended until summer. The proposal didn’t go far enough for some senators on the left and the right. That’s to be expected of any compromise.

What’s important now is making progress and getting this reasonable deal done.

But it takes three to tango at the statehouse. And Assembly Republicans faulted the Senate for supposedly caving to the governor’s demands. To the contrary, securing legal protections for nervous business owners, schools and nonprofits was a top GOP priority secured by the Senate.

Some of the Assembly’s demands never had a chance of clearing the governor’s desk, such as proposals that could have led to micromanaging local school boards and public health officials. The Assembly on Tuesday altered the compromise bill to ban employers from requiring vaccines, prevent public health officials from limiting gatherings at churches to slow the disease, and give itself more say in spending federal money.

The result is delay and doubt over whether any relief measures will pass.

COVID-19 cases are falling in Wisconsin but still high. There are about 1,500 more cases a day. More than 5,700 people have died in our state from the disease, and there are dozens of additional deaths every day.

If the vast majority of senators from both political parties can agree with the governor on a solid proposal, then Speaker Robin Vos and his GOP colleagues in the Assembly should also be able to agree.

– Wisconsin State Journal