Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Senate panel advances state tax exemption for PPP loans

Senate panel advances state tax exemption for PPP loans

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 4, 2021 2:31 pm

State lawmakers on Thursday advanced an amendment to a bill that would forgive state taxes that are now to be collected on Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo