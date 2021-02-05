Evers dedicates $43 million to rural initiatives in budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers’ two-year state budget will include $43 million in spending designed to help the state’s rural economy, he announced Friday.

Evers, a Democrat, submits his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 16, which will take the next several months rewriting it before passing their version sometime in the summer.

Evers’ plan includes many of the recommendations made by a commission he created that submitted a report in December. Evers’ budget proposal includes plans to: