JP Cullen donates laptops to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

JP Cullen has donated over 100 laptops to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. The laptops will be disbursed to the Milwaukee-area clubs.

Numerous education programs will put them to good use, helping the Boys & Girls Club with their mission to inspire and empower all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

“We are excited to make this donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.” said Shannon Metoxen, Milwaukee Division Manager for JP Cullen, in a news release. “Technology is a necessity and we are thrilled this donation will have a positive impact to the students of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.”

“This incredibly generous gift is already making a meaningful difference in our Clubs,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee’s President and CEO Kathy Thornton-Bias in the release. “We’re grateful to JP Cullen for providing so many of our members with a device to support their virtual learning. We’re also excited that members of our Career Development program are able to use the computers for job readiness training, skills assessments, as well as for job searching and resume writing. This gift equips our members with the technology they need to be successful.”