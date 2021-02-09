Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Commission to consider land purchase for state office building in Milwaukee

Commission to consider land purchase for state office building in Milwaukee

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 9, 2021 3:25 pm

The Wisconsin State Building Commission will consider purchasing a site for a new Milwaukee State Office Building on the city's near west side as part of roughly $85 million worth of work up for approval on Thursday.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo