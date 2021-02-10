Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Panel moves ahead with proposal to exempt PPP loans from state taxes

Panel moves ahead with proposal to exempt PPP loans from state taxes

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 10, 2021 3:20 pm

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee gave approval on Wednesday to a policy forgiving state taxes on Paycheck Protection Program loans, a step that comes in response to many businesses' fears about the possibility of surprise bills this spring.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo