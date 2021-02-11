Wille to lead Business Development at Hoffman

Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, an Appleton-based design–build firm, has promoted Steve Wille to vice president of Business Development.

Currently serving as a senior project manager/architect and the Business Professional Market Leader at Hoffman, Wille has more than 30 years of experience in design and construction.

Wille, who became a Hoffman minority owner in 2017, is a graduate of Milwaukee Area Technical College. He is a Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design accredited professional, a certified Project Management Professional and a member of the American Institute of Architects.

Career highlights for Wille include serving as field project coordinator for both the North and South End Zone renovations and the Network Building at Lambeau Field and currently serving as Hoffman’s project principal on the U.S. Venture Inc. Bluff Site project.