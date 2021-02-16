Boldt building prefab, modular vaccination centers

As the nation’s infrastructure is wrestling with distribution strategies for the COVID-19 vaccine, a new modular system called VaxMod offers health care networks, states, municipalities and retailers an operational solution for delivering the vaccine with safety and speed.

Designed by Boulder Associates Inc. and built by The Boldt Co., the prefabricated, modular units are designed to be deployed in any location, provide safe and efficient vaccination settings for health care workers and individuals, and serve as a long-term space solution post-COVID.

Developed in collaboration with public health experts, VaxMod can deliver 39% more vaccines per hour with 7% fewer staff, compared to model vaccination clinics identified by the Centers for Disease Control. VaxMod is designed for rapid deployment and to administer vaccinations to walk-in patients or individuals in their vehicles. The system can be scaled to meet the volume needed in specific communities. The operation is estimated to vaccinate more than 1,100 patients per eight-hour shift and can be staffed using 27 full-time employees. Modules can function as free-standing units or be connected to each other with segregated spaces for healthcare workers and patients.

“Our experience in prefabrication means we can manufacture these facilities with better speed to market,” said Will Lichtig, executive vice president and chief of staff with The Boldt Co. “This allows us intense quality control, increased safety for our workforce, and the ability to meet an urgent need for healthcare organizations and our communities.”

In a post-pandemic setting, the VaxMod can be repurposed for a variety of uses. Space can be modified and used for rapid testing and screening for patient populations or annual flu clinics. Modules could also be used for health screening and maintenance clinics to fill a critical need in the care of chronic diabetic or cardiovascular patients.

“Health care customers are challenging us to create alternative methodologies that provide quality design solutions, process efficiencies and greater predictability,” said Zach Lauria, director of self-perform with The Boldt Co. “The prefabrication process for VaxMod produces consistent quality and increases the efficiency of labor on the job — both in the shop and the field.”

The VaxMod is designed as the hub of a drive-through configuration with capacity for 104 vehicular vaccinations per hour. Vehicles enter at one registration/screening point, drive through vaccinations are done in two loops around the central VaxMod, and canopies and covered stalls provide shade and resupply points.

They are designed to serve 35 walk-in individuals per hour.