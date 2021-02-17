AGC of Greater Milwaukee donates $15K to ACE Mentor Program

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee’s Education and Research Foundation recently donated $15,000 to the ACE Mentor Program’s Milwaukee Chapter, an organization that introduces high school students to the wide range of career opportunities in architecture, construction, engineering and related areas of the building design and construction industry.

Of the $15,000 donation, $5,000 will be applied to the program’s operating expenses. The remaining $10,000 will be used for scholarships awarded to students in the program who demonstrate exceptional aptitude and desire to build a future in the construction industry and are looking to study in a related field at a post-secondary institution.

Learn more about the ACE Mentoring Program at www.acementor.org/affiliates/wisconsin/milwaukee.