Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / AGC of Greater Milwaukee donates $15K to ACE Mentor Program

AGC of Greater Milwaukee donates $15K to ACE Mentor Program

By: Daily Reporter Staff February 17, 2021 1:25 pm

The Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee’s Education and Research Foundation recently donated $15,000 to the ACE Mentor Program’s Milwaukee Chapter, an organization that introduces high school students to the wide range of career opportunities in architecture, construction, engineering and related areas of the building design and construction industry.

Of the $15,000 donation, $5,000 will be applied to the program’s operating expenses. The remaining $10,000 will be used for scholarships awarded to students in the program who demonstrate exceptional aptitude and desire to build a future in the construction industry and are looking to study in a related field at a post-secondary institution.

Learn more about the ACE Mentoring Program at www.acementor.org/affiliates/wisconsin/milwaukee.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo