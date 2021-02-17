Highlights of Gov. Evers’ $91 billion state budget plan

By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Highlights of Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget proposal submitted to the Legislature on Tuesday:
GENERAL BUDGET:
— The $91 billion state budget would increase state spending by 7.3% in the first year and 2% in the second. The budget runs from July through June 2023.
TAXES:
— Increases taxes in total by about $1 billion.
— Increase the percentage of the federal credit that poor working families with one dependent child may claim from 4% to 16%. It would increase from 11% to 25% for families with two children. Evers estimates that 200,000 tax filers would benefit for an average savings of $350 a year.
— Limit the amount that manufacturers can claim for an existing tax credit to $300,000 a year. That will raise taxes on them by about $485 million over the next two years. Republicans oppose the idea and rejected it in Evers’ last budget.
— Eliminate the 30% percent long-term capital gains exclusion for single filers earning more than $400,000 and joint filers earning more than $533,000. The move will increase taxes by about $350 million.
— Raise taxes roughly $540 million to conform with federal law.
TRANSPORTATION:
— No gas tax or vehicle registration fee increases.
— $566 million in federal and state money to the major highway program.
— $40 million in bonding to start the oft-delayed Interstate 94 expansion project in Milwaukee County.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT:
— $200 million for small businesses recovering from the pandemic to retain or rehire former employees.
— $100 million venture capital program to spur economic growth through entrepreneurship.
LABOR:
— Allow front-line workers to have collective bargaining rights, a partial repeal of the Act 10 law passed in 2011. The annual recertification requirement for state and local government bargaining units, as well as the provision that approval by a majority of bargaining unit members is required to certify, would be repealed.
— Increase the minimum wage to $8.60 immediately, $9.40 in 2023, $10.15 in 2024 and increase it annually based on the consumer price index going forward. Increase the minimum wage for state workers to $15 an hour and create a commission to study such an increase for all workers.
— Reinstate prevailing wage requirements for workers on state and local public works projects.
— Repeal the right to work law that prohibits employers from only hiring unionized workers.
— Simplify the state’s unemployment insurance law and increase weekly benefits from $370 to $409 and eliminate a one-week waiting period for benefits.
— $79.5 million to modernize the state’s unemployment insurance systems, which were overwhelmed last year with the high number of claims filed when the pandemic hit.
VAPING AND MARIJUANA:
— Legalize recreational and medical marijuana.
— Increase the age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21, prohibit the use of a vapor product indoors or on school grounds.
EQUITY
— Establish a diversity, equity and inclusion program to promote equity in all programs. Create a chief equity officer and 18 equity officers across state government.
— Reinstate domestic partnership benefits for all state and local government employee insurance programs administered by the Department of Employee Trust Funds.
— Make reference to marriages in law gender neutral.
— Specify that employers can’t discriminate based on gender identity.