Highlights of Gov. Evers’ $91 billion state budget plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Highlights of Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget proposal submitted to the Legislature on Tuesday:

GENERAL BUDGET:

— The $91 billion state budget would increase state spending by 7.3% in the first year and 2% in the second. The budget runs from July through June 2023.

TAXES:

— Increases taxes in total by about $1 billion.

— Increase the percentage of the federal credit that poor working families with one dependent child may claim from 4% to 16%. It would increase from 11% to 25% for families with two children. Evers estimates that 200,000 tax filers would benefit for an average savings of $350 a year.

— Limit the amount that manufacturers can claim for an existing tax credit to $300,000 a year. That will raise taxes on them by about $485 million over the next two years. Republicans oppose the idea and rejected it in Evers’ last budget.

— Eliminate the 30% percent long-term capital gains exclusion for single filers earning more than $400,000 and joint filers earning more than $533,000. The move will increase taxes by about $350 million.

— Raise taxes roughly $540 million to conform with federal law.

TRANSPORTATION:

— No gas tax or vehicle registration fee increases.

— $566 million in federal and state money to the major highway program.

— $40 million in bonding to start the oft-delayed Interstate 94 expansion project in Milwaukee County.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT:

— $200 million for small businesses recovering from the pandemic to retain or rehire former employees.

— $100 million venture capital program to spur economic growth through entrepreneurship.

LABOR:

— Allow front-line workers to have collective bargaining rights, a partial repeal of the Act 10 law passed in 2011. The annual recertification requirement for state and local government bargaining units, as well as the provision that approval by a majority of bargaining unit members is required to certify, would be repealed.

— Increase the minimum wage to $8.60 immediately, $9.40 in 2023, $10.15 in 2024 and increase it annually based on the consumer price index going forward. Increase the minimum wage for state workers to $15 an hour and create a commission to study such an increase for all workers.

— Reinstate prevailing wage requirements for workers on state and local public works projects.

— Repeal the right to work law that prohibits employers from only hiring unionized workers.

— Simplify the state’s unemployment insurance law and increase weekly benefits from $370 to $409 and eliminate a one-week waiting period for benefits.

— $79.5 million to modernize the state’s unemployment insurance systems, which were overwhelmed last year with the high number of claims filed when the pandemic hit.

VAPING AND MARIJUANA:

— Legalize recreational and medical marijuana.

— Increase the age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21, prohibit the use of a vapor product indoors or on school grounds.

EQUITY

— Establish a diversity, equity and inclusion program to promote equity in all programs. Create a chief equity officer and 18 equity officers across state government.

— Reinstate domestic partnership benefits for all state and local government employee insurance programs administered by the Department of Employee Trust Funds.

— Make reference to marriages in law gender neutral.

— Specify that employers can’t discriminate based on gender identity.