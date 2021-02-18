Quantcast
Home / TDR People / Whittington named VP of Business Development at Bradley Corp.

Whittington named VP of Business Development at Bradley Corp.

By: Joe Yovino February 18, 2021 3:30 pm

Bradley Corp. has appointed Mark Whittington to vice president of Business Development for the Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories and emergency equipment for 100 years. Whittington will join Bradley’s leadership team and in his role be responsible for growing Bradley’s plumbing products business. He has held various sales, operations and supply chain leadership positions in the ...

