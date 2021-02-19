Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2021 Hard Hat Safety Awards / Mortenson builds on safety practices with pandemic precautions

Mortenson builds on safety practices with pandemic precautions

By: Michaela Paukner February 19, 2021 12:32 pm

Despite the worldwide pandemic, 2020 was the second-safest year ever in Mortenson’s 75-year history.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo