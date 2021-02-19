Quantcast
Sani-Matic points the ‘way’ with a safe workplace

By: Jimmy Nesbitt February 19, 2021 10:44 am

Sani-Matic places safety above everything else. That’s why — over the past year — the Sun Prairie-based company sought advice from an outside group to establish a healthier setting for all of its employees. Working in conjunction with Culture By Design/High Performing Culture, the company came up with the “Sani-Matic Way.”

