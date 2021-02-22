Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects (UPDATE)

Evers proposes $2.4 billion in Wisconsin building projects (UPDATE)

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 22, 2021 12:57 pm

Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend $2.4 billion on Wisconsin building projects over the next two years, with nearly a half of that going toward projects across the University of Wisconsin System, $163 million for a new state office building in Milwaukee and plans to move the state historical society museum to a new location near the Capitol.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo