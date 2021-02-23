JP Cullen ends 2020 as safest year in firm’s 129-year history

In a year where safety has become the top priority for most worldwide, ending the year as the safest on record for the firm is a feat JP Cullen is ecstatic to share with its staff and clients. There are two metrics used for safety:

Incident Rate or IR: A measure of how often a recordable injury or illness occurs over a specified period of time, typically one year

Days Away, Restricted or Transferred or DART: metric to measure how many workplace injuries and illnesses required employees to miss work, perform restricted work activities or transfer to another job within a calendar year.

With over 1 million hours worked, JP Cullen finished the year with a 1.59 IR, which is almost half of the national average of 3.0 and a DART of .20 far below the national average of 1.80, according to a news release from the company.