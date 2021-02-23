Quantcast
Lawmakers weigh further changes to state's plan reviews

Lawmakers weigh further changes to state’s plan reviews

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com February 23, 2021

A bill circulating in the state Legislature aims to keep a months-long backlog in commercial plan reviews from reemerging by reviving changes to the review process that lawmakers had proposed last year.

