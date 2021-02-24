Irgens promotes, hires new staff members

Irgens recently announced the internal transition of staff members along with new hires.

Peter Zanghi spent several years working with Irgens’ asset management team creating and preserving real estate value in the investment portfolio. Zanghi is expanding on that experience by transitioning to Property Management and building on his relationships with third-party commercial real estate investments.

Sarah Gebel has also been promoted to assistant property manager. She is responsible for assisting the Property Managers with tenant and client communication, lease administration, service vendor management, property administration and requirements to keep the company’s active portfolio of properties running efficiently while serving the needs of each building’s occupants.

Laura Loos has also been promoted to the role of assistant property manager. Previously, she severed as Irgens’ internal operations administrator and will draw on that experience in working with building occupants to maintain and enhance their work environment.

Irgens also welcomes Caleb Hans as an assistant property manager to its property management team. A graduate of Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a double major in Commercial Real Estate and Marketing, Hans spent several years working in the Twin Cities learning the trade.

Irgens also welcomes Alexia Haidemanos as Capital Markets and Financing administrator. In her role, she will work in all aspects of Irgens-owned portfolios, including acquisitions, dispositions, debt and equity financings and investment management.

With the completion of BMO Tower, Irgens added Lauren Nachtigall as tenant service coordinator. Nachtigall works with the general manager and assistant general manager to address the day-to day requests of building occupants and responding to and resolving any operational and/or maintenance concerns.

Sherly Davis has also joined the team as a development coordinator. In addition to working with the Phoenix-based development team, she will be integral to connecting Irgens’ operations, working with its accounting, risk management, marketing, and design and construction administration teams.