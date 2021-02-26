PRA announces new hires, promotions

Plunkett Raysich Architects has announced the promotion of three to the title of principal: Linda Moses, Jeff Peter and Scott Justus; two to the title of Associate: Dan Effenheim and Mike Bahr; and the addition of staff in Wisconsin and Florida.

Moses joined PRA in 1992 and currently serves as director of Interior Design. She is an award-winning designer and works with a talented team of designers, providing leadership and resources needed for successful client outcomes.

Peter joined the firm in 1998 and serves as chief information officer. He holds the sole responsibility of maintaining PRA’s information technology infrastructure, as well as business intelligence, architectural collaboration and modeling applications.

Justus joined PRA in 2018 as a studio lead and senior project manager in the Education Studio, with a focus on higher education and laboratory projects.

Effenheim joined PRA in 2000 and serves as a senior interior designer. He is also an active member in the American Society of Interior Designers and is currently on the board for the Wisconsin Chapter.

Bahr developed and managed PRA’s Civic Design Studio from 1999 to 2014. He re-joined the firm in 2019 to serve as PRA’s director of client relations. In this role, he holds a variety of responsibilities, including business development, forming the image and brand of PRA, creating collateral materials for pursuits, developing an online presence and overseeing the marketing initiatives of every studio and office.

In addition to the promotions, PRA has added two new staff members. Zach Silva joined the Milwaukee Client Relations department as a marketing coordinator. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Silva brings experience in design, marketing and sales from his previous positions across several industries.

Gary Lewis joined the firm as a vice president of Business Development, working from the Sarasota, Florida, office. He provides years of experience in real estate development and is focused on building relationships for the firm.