Valcq, Huebner reappointed to PSC top spots

Gov. Tony Evers has reappointed Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq for an additional two-year term as chairperson and Commissioner Tyler Huebner to a full six-year term as commissioner to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

Valcq was first appointed as a commissioner to the PSC in January 2019 and was appointed as chairperson for a two-year term starting in March 2019. Her commissioner appointment was unanimously confirmed by the state Senate in November 2019. Valcq’s appointment as chairperson now expires in March 2023, and her six-year term as a commissioner expires in 2025

Huebner was appointed by Evers in March 2020 to serve the remaining term of former Commissioner Michael Huebsch, who retired from the PSC in February 2020.