2 Wisconsin projects win Wood Design Awards

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 2, 2021 8:45 am

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design. Photo credit: The Miller Hull Partnership in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Company, Uzun + Case, photo Jonathan Hillyer.

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design in Atlanta won a national award at the 2021 Wood Design Awards. (Photo courtesy of The Miller Hull Partnership in collaboration with Lord Aeck Sargent, a Katerra Co., Uzun + Case/Jonathan Hillyer)

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council has announced the winners of its 2021 Wood Design Awards, which  include two projects from Wisconsin.

The awards celebrate excellence in wood building design and spotlight its continued rise in popularity across the U.S. Awards are an opportunity to recognize building designers for their skill and ingenuity, and to showcase projects that demonstrate the attributes of wood.

Nominations from across the country were evaluated by an independent jury that included:

  • Clare Archer, vice president/senior director, Gilbane Building Co., Washington, D.C.;
  • Kate Diamond, FAIA, LEED AP, civic design director, HDR, Los Angeles;
  • Julie Hiromoto, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, director of integration, principal, HKS Inc., Dallas; and
  • John Mitchell, associate partner, Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Chicago.

National award categories include:

• Multi-Family Wood Design

• Commercial Wood Design – Mid-Rise

• Commercial Wood Design – Low-Rise

• Wood in Government Buildings

• Wood in Schools

 • Institutional Wood Design

• Green Building with Wood

• Beauty of Wood

• Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures

National Winners

Multi-Family Wood DesignTimber Lofts | Milwaukee, WI

DEVELOPER/OWNER: 234 West Florida St.
ARCHITECT: Engberg Anderson Architects
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Pierce Engineers
CONTRACTOR: Catalyst Construction

Jury’s ChoiceFreedom House Expansion | Green Bay, WI

DEVELOPER/OWNER: Freedom House Ministries Green Bay
ARCHITECT: Berners Schober
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: raSmith
CONTRACTOR: Immel Construction

