Kahler Slater promotes Parent to COO, VP

Kahler Slater has promoted Tracie Parent to vice president and chief operating officer.

Parent will continue her responsibilities as chief financial officer and expand her duties to be a member of Kahler Slater’s executive team, which oversees the firm’s strategic direction and planning.

Having joined Kahler Slater in June 2020, the promotion is in recognition of Parent’s ability to bring a new level of measured performance to the firm’s operations.

As COO, CFO and vice president, Parent oversees the day-to-day operations of Kahler Slater’s four offices, as well as providing executive direction to her team in finance, technology and human resources. As vice president, she formally joins Kahler Slater’s nine-person Strategic Planning Team responsible for setting the long-term direction of the firm and overseeing Kahler Slater’s strategic plan.

Prior to joining Kahler Slater, Parent served in other creative industries, including as senior director of finance at global experiential marketing agency GMR Marketing, the strategy and operations lead at Amazon Web Services in Seattle, and director of finance for Concurrency Inc., a technology professional services firm.