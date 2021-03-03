USGBC expands LEED Earth to homes, communities, cities

The U.S. Green Building Council is expanding its LEED Earth campaign to homes, communities and cities.

LEED Earth is designed to bring LEED to countries where green building is still emerging and offers certification at no cost to the first project to certify. USGBC will also extend LEED Earth benefits to the first LEED Platinum project in any country to certify using LEED v4.1, the newest version of LEED. New projects will be considered for LEED Earth starting in March 2021.

Launched in 2013, LEED Earth has enabled global growth of green building, taking LEED from 140 countries to nearly 200 today. LEED Earth has incentivized project teams in countries where green building is not as prevalent and encourages them to take steps and adopt better building, construction and operations practices.